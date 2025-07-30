Friendship church says Chinese-owned business being constructed is too close

The Grace Assembly of God church of Lot 58 Friendship, East Coast Demerara, has raised concerns over the construction of a Chinese-owned business that the church feels is too close to its own building.

The issue was initially raised in a Facebook post and the Buxton/Foulis Neighbourhood Democra-tic Council (NDC) was contacted concerning the issue. The Chinese-owned business is under construction next door to the church and board members say its closeness to the fence may pose hazards including the poor circulation of fresh air.

Stabroek News contacted NDC Chairman, Walston Martins, who explained that the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) is res-ponsible for the approval of all commercial building plans. The CHPA could not be contacted yesterday by Stabroek News for comment.

Martins disclosed that the NDC was contacted and he visited the location with two health and sanitation officers. The pastor expressed concerns that the church is not receiving sufficient airflow, despite being equipped with fans inside.

The engagement involving NDC, health and sanitation officers, and the church pastor was based on ventilation concerns at the church premises. Martins pointed out that the NDC is not responsible for the approval of commercial business plans but rather CHPA. Furthermore, after the submission of the business plan and before the construction of a commercial building, the CHPA would usually send an officer to conduct an assessment before construction and therefore this matter should be escalated to the CHPA.

However, in an effort to address the ventilation concerns, Martins offered to discuss the issue with the Chinese business owner, who in turn offered to donate two air conditioning units to the church.

Martins explained that even if the original land-owners were to erect a fence – permissible at heights of 10 feet at the back and six feet on the sides in this residential area – the church’s access to air would still be similarly affected.

Following this, the church board deliberated further and considered the possibility the donation being increased to seven air conditioning units. However, tensions arose as Martins expressed the view that he felt disrespected by the pastor, who did not communicate to him this change of plans. Martins noted that a simple update or dialogue would have been appreciated to maintain mutual respect since he offered to assist despite it not being an issue to be handled by the NDC.

Stabroek News visited the church yesterday where an interview was conducted with a member who disclosed that concerns were raised regarding ventilation and safety hazards. He outlined that the building under construction is approximately two to three feet away from the fence.

The height and closeness of the walls of the building under construction have severely impacted ventilation for the church building adjacent to it. Even before the wall was built, the church’s interior was known to get hot during services, but the situation has deteriorated, leaving members to experience extreme heat whenever they gather. The lack of airflow has not only diminished comfort but has also raised concern for the well-being of those attending services.

Beyond the discomfort, members are worried about safety hazards. With the new building so close, there is a heightened risk that, in the event of a fire on the neighbouring property, the church could become quickly compromised due to its proximity. The church member called this a “safety hazard,” but also noted its potential as a “social” and “environmental” hazard, as the changes disrupt the church’s normal activities.

Attempts at a solution have so far been poorly communicated, the member stated. The member added that the proposed idea to have the air conditioning units was merely discussed among members. He further explained that a formal meeting with the board members, chairman of the NDC, and the business owner, would aim at a mutually agreeable solution.

“But that was a thought just floating around among some of the members. And, in any setting, communication is key. So, if that were the case with the chairman and the Chinese, that should have been communicated to us. At least, that would have not caused the situation to be how it is, getting all of these outside attractions.”

Despite the tension, the church representatives emphasised that they are not opposed to development in the community and recognise the benefits of increased competition and new businesses.