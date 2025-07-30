GECOM Human Resources Officer in emotional testimony in elections fraud case

-Ashmins building to be visited today

By Mia Anthony

The trial into the alleged electoral fraud during the March 2020 General and Regional Elections continued yesterday before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, with emotional testimony from the GECOM Human Resources Officer and an account from another witness about the use of a spreadsheet instead of SOPs.

Among those who took the stand was Mohamed Rahaman, an observer affiliated with the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), and GECOM’s Human Resources Officer, Marcia Crawford. The two were called as part of the prosecution’s case against several former senior officials of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), who are accused of conspiracy to defraud and misconduct in public office.

Rahaman, testifying as a prosecution witness, provided an account of what he observed at multiple polling stations and tabulation centres in the immediate aftermath of the March 2 elections. He told the court that he was part of a team of AmCham observers who were deployed after participating in a one-day training session and were issued badges for identification.