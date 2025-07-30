Gov’t housing programme has been major driver of upward mobility – Rodrigues

The government’s housing programme has been a major driver of upward mobility, Minister Susan Rodrigues last evening told a PPP/C election meeting at D’Urban and Hill streets, Lodge.

The large gathering responded with cheers and applause as each speaker laid out the party’s vision for the future.

Minister in the Ministry of Housing, Rodrigues, told residents that the government has not only kept its promises but continues to prioritise policies that uplift vulnerable groups. She said that universal primary education has already been achieved, and the administration is now focused on making secondary education fully accessible, supported by new school construction and expanded learning opportunities.

“We want to build on the progress. We’re not here to make wild promises. We’re here to deliver,” Rodrigues stated, drawing applause.