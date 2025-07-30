Guyana, DR in cacao, coffee planting deal for Region One

The Government of Guy-ana, through the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), yesterday inked a historic agreement with the Government of the Dominican Republic (DR) to commence large-scale cacao and coffee cultivation in Region One, a MoA release stated.

It explained that this milestone initiative aims to establish approximately 200 acres each of coffee and cacao as part of Guyana’s efforts at boosting economic diversification, enhancing rural livelihoods, and expanding regional trade.

Further, the agreement underscores the importance of sustainable agriculture and technical cooperation and will support the development, cultivation, processing, and marketing of both crops. It will also pave the way for joint research and development programmes, as well as value-added production and trade facilitation in the cacao and coffee sectors.

According to the release, at peak production, the project is expected to yield approximately 8,000 metric tonnes of cacao beans. Additionally, nearly 3,000 individuals are projected to benefit both directly and indirectly from employment and economic opportunities generated through the initiative.