Home Affairs Ministry launches ‘Secure Eye’

The Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday unveiled Secure Eye, Guyana’s pioneering “See Something, Say Something” digital reporting and feedback system.

Developed in concert with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and vetted by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) for its technological integrity and public safety value, Secure Eye marks a transformative step forward in modern policing, a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said yesterday.

Secure Eye operates as a responsive Progressive Web Application (PWA), allowing the public to report crimes, emergencies, and community concerns instantly. Users can submit incidents, including photos, videos, and precise location data, in real time. Each report generates a secure reference ID for tracking.

Launched by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn at the National Road Safety Stakeholders Forum (Guyana Police Force Officers’ Mess Annexe), Secure Eye underscores the government’s commitment to harnessing technology for a safer Guyana.

Key features of Secure Eye were listed as:

Real-time incident reporting with geo-tagging

Offline access with background synchronization

SOS emergency call to 911

Secure user reference and QR-code tracking

Infographic-guided public education tools

Secure Eye will undergo an intensive five-month pilot across Regional Police Divisions 3, 6, 4A, 4B, and 4C. This phased approach will enable crucial operational testing, officer training, and community education to ensure robust national integration.

Throughout the pilot campaign, the Ministry will carry out extensive awareness and training sessions with police officers, community policing groups, and regional commanders, the release said.

Secure Eye is accessible now on any smartphone or web browser at: se.moha.gov.gy