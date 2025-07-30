One convicted, another freed over murder at Canje bar

Twenty-five-year-old Imran Khan of East Canje Berbice, walked out of the High Court in Berbice a free man after a jury returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty in his favour. His co-accused, Jellon Benny was convicted unanimously by the same jury before Justice Peter Hugh at the Berbice Assizes yesterday afternoon.

The jury was empanelled on Monday July 21, to hear the evidence surrounding the capital offence of murder, committed on Alex Williams. The incident occurred between March 12 and March 13, 2022, at Rohini’s Chill Spot, located at Sheet Anchor Public Road, Canje, Berbice.

The State’s case was led by prosecutor, Cecilia Corbin, who stated that on the evening in question, Khan and his now former co-accused, Benny, were imbibing at Rohini’s Chill Spot with Sharon Roberts, the mother of the Alex Williams, and other persons.