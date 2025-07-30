Police probe love-triangle link in Tobago killing

(Trinidad Guardian) Clifton Walker is calling for justice after his only son, 22-year-old Trevorn Walker, was ambushed and shot dead early yesterday morning along Highland Road, Moriah.

“That is my only son. I have two girls and one boy,” Walker said, holding back tears as he spoke to Guardian Media. “He never dealt with drugs. Everybody knew him as a pleasant fella. Why you had to kill my son?”

Police said around 2.30 am, Trevorn was driving a silver Axio when another car suddenly pulled in front of his vehicle, forcing him to stop. As the gunman approached, he ran out of the car and into nearby bushes, raising an alarm. Gunshots were then heard.

His body was later found in the bushes on the eastern side of the roadway.

As news of his killing spread, his father arrived at the scene and was emotionally shattered.

“Trevorn was just 22. He used to make jokes and make me laugh. He recently got his own apartment, and he had worked with a programme in local government. He wasn’t in no gang, no drugs,” Walker said.

He said he was used to his son going out, even to J’Ouvert celebrations in Plymouth this year, and returning home safely. But that was not the case yesterday.

“When I see him come home, I say, ‘Right, he reach home.’ Then this one particular night, I get a call—they kill your son. I didn’t want to believe. I say, ‘What you telling me?’ I walked down the road, and a police officer carry me. I didn’t want to see him like that, but I had to go. When I reach, I just burst out crying. That is my son.”

Walker said Trevorn’s murder may have stemmed from a dispute over a woman.

“He liked ladies, and ladies liked him. But even if a woman decides to be with someone else, that is her choice. You can’t vex with the man. That is no reason to take a life.”

Snr Supt Earl Elie said officers were actively pursuing several leads and said an arrest was imminent.

“We believe this was a dispute between two individuals that ended badly,” he said. “We don’t expect any reprisal killings. This is not drug or gang related.”

Walker, meanwhile, said his son’s murder came months after his own mother died.

“It’s very hard. I lost my mother in February. Now my only son gone too. It’s too much.”

He also had a message for the killer: “You do my son an injustice. I won’t do you anything. But remember, God watching.”