Twenty-seven

On the afternoon 14th July, the third day of the Third Test match – the first Day/Night Test in the Caribbean – at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, the West Indies succumbed (surrendered, might be more appropriate) for 27 in 14.3 overs, to lose the game by 176 runs, and the series, 0 – 3. As the seismic after effects continue to reverberate beyond the Caribbean, the majority of the West Indies cricket nation – former players, current players, officials, die hard fans, and casual followers – is still encased in the initial two stages of grief, denial and anger. As we protect our minds from the enormity of this catastrophe, shock and disbelief has given way to anger, rising anger.

It was the second lowest score in the history of Test cricket, surpassing New Zealand’s total of 26, seventy years ago, at home in Auckland, to England. In our haste to point to the humiliation of this defeat, let’s not forget that much more talented West Indies teams of recent vintage also embarrassed the region with ridiculously low totals; 47 versus England, also at Sabina Park, 2004, 51 against Australia at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad in 1999, 53 in Faisalabad, Pakistan in 1986, and 54 at Lord’s in England in 2000. Not to defend this pathetic performance, but we should also bear in mind that the current Indian juggernaut could only muster 36 at Adelaide in Australia in December, 2020. Low scores are part and parcel of this game of ‘glorious uncertainties’. Lost in the rubble is the fact that the Australians were dismissed for 121 in their second innings, their lowest score against the West Indies in thirty years, and chasing 204 was quite within the capabilities of this team, which set a new standard for Test cricket with seven ducks in the second innings.

The usual fare has prevailed in the wake of this nightmare, with clarion calls from past players and regional politicians (never one to miss an opportunity to make themselves heard, whether relevant or not) screaming for heads to roll and major changes. CWI President, Dr Kishore Shallow has convened an emergency meeting of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee to review the recent test series against Australia, particularly the final match. Dr Shallow, a Vincentian, issued a lengthy statement after the devastating loss, which included the usual rhetoric and catch phrases of “rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit”, and “it takes time, perseverance, and belief, especially in our most difficult moments”, all of which the fans have grown tired of hearing. He also “extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara. They will join past greats Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dr. The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes, Ian Bradshaw, who already serve on the committee.” Are we closing the barn door here, long after the horse has departed?

With all due respect the CWI President has cleverly side stepped addressing the burning issue at hand which does not require a committee investigation and another report which will neither be read nor acted upon, that of the status of the West Indian Coach and One Man Selection Committee Daren Sammy. Sammy, unlike any other self respecting coach/selector who would have resigned with immediate effect following the clean sweep by the Australians, has steadfastly remained in office. Dr Shallow, inexplicably, has taken to defending Sammy’s position, saying that he is only being attacked because “he is St. Lucian.” Once again, Mr President, with all due respect, Sammy is an abject failure as a coach and he needs to be replaced.

In the midst of all the noise, one Terrence Kalloo has penned a Letter to the Editor of the Trinidad and Tobago newspaper, Newsday, which was published on 26 July. In a straight forward analysis of the current scenario Kalloo painted a disturbing picture of Dr Shallow’s leadership and asked several pertinent questions. The letter writer noted that WI drew one-all with Australia in Australia [2023/24] and repeated the feat in Pakistan last year, after which there were “wholesale changes to the team (except the bowlers) – from coach to captain and seven players who featured in those Tests.”

Kalloo observed that Jimmy Adams’s tenure as CWI Director of Cricket ended in June 2023, and that he was replaced by St Vincent’s Miles Bascombe on August 1, 2023, while Sammy was appointed as the Head Coach for the ODI and T20 teams in May 2023, with Jamaican Andre Coley taking charge of the Test and ‘A’ teams at the same time. He stated that in June 2023, former West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan, publicly questioned the transparency of CWI’s selection process for the new white ball coach, specifically raising concerns about how Sammy was chosen, citing that close to two dozen candidates had been interviewed and urged Shallow to clarify the selection criteria and the reasons for Sammy’s appointment.

Kalloo further noted that Roland Butcher, who was appointed as selector in December 2022 was dismissed a year later, and Desmond Haynes’s tenure as lead selector was completed in June 2024, begging the question as to whether the West Indies was functioning without a selection committee from July 1, 2024. He pointed out that in January, CWI announced that Sammy, the white-ball coach, would replace Coley following the Pakistan series and full control of the Test team was handed to Sammy. Kalloo asked, “What criteria was used to select our red ball coach? How many candidates were considered and was the process, if there was any, transparent? A coach without qualifications?”

Kalloo quotes Butcher, who stated at the end of May, “We’re struggling, and the struggle is not over. We haven’t hit rock bottom yet. The concentration of power across all three formats in the hands of one coach and selector [as of April]– Sammy – is what is going to finally push us to the bottom. I mean, madness. How can you coach three teams? How can you be the only selector for three teams? It’s just absolute madness!”

The upset Kalloo unapologetically writes that “the blame for the shameful performance of our Test cricket team rests squarely on your shoulders [Dr Shallow] … Your CWI fired the red ball coach, your CWI fired the selectors, your CWI hand-picked the new red-ball coach.” Kalloo has presented a canvas of ‘small island insularity’ for want of a better term, run by an autocrat.

Where we are headed now no one seems to know, or worse, care. At present, we have hit rock bottom. Our problems, both on and off the field, are a direct reflection of ourselves as a society. In the West Indies, the words twenty-seven are no longer an expression of numerical relevance. It will be adopted into everyday lingo to explain all manner of things and situations. The scariest application to date is that it represents an epitaph to the West Indies as a Test cricket nation.