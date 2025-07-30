Children are not looking for perfection from adults, just presence

Dear Editor,

Children don’t just need direction – they need to feel seen, heard, and understood. They’re not looking for perfection from adults, just presence. As Mr. Joshua Edward so powerfully said, “The Devil should have less playground in your child’s life.” His words are a heartfelt reminder of the urgent need to create safe, loving spaces where children can grow with guidance, not fear.

Every child’s journey is shaped by the world around them – by their family and friends, their culture, the way they’re raised, and the emotional tone of their home and environment. When we say that parent/caregiver need to be more present, it’s because no child should grow up in isolation. Their behaviour is a reflection of everything they’re absorbing – biologically, emotionally, socially, and environmentally.

That’s why it’s so important to instill values like honesty, respect, responsibility, and compassion from an early age. When children aren’t given these tools, when they don’t have consistent, nurturing guidance, it leaves room for other influences – ones that may not lead them in the right direction. A child doesn’t wake up one day “bad”; they often just drift without a steady hand to hold.

We’ve seen firsthand how behavioural struggles affect a child’s ability to form healthy relationships, trust adults, and build a sense of self-worth. When the bond between a parent/ caregiver and a child breaks down, it can shake the foundation of the entire household. But the reverse is just as powerful: when children grow up in homes filled with love, stability, and encouragement, they stand a much better chance of becoming resilient, grounded, and fulfilled adults.

Still, we have to face a difficult truth: many of our children are hurting.

More and more, we see them engaging in behaviours that don’t match their age or maturity. These aren’t just “bad habits”- they’re quiet cries for help, signs that something isn’t right. They reflect missing guidance, and deeper wounds we may not see at first glance.

One heartbreaking example is the growing use of substances among youth. Children as young as thirteen are being served alcohol in bars around Guyana. In the news, we hear stories of high school students passing out drunk in public places. And if this is happening in plain sight, we can only imagine what’s happening when no one is looking.

Vaping continues to be in high demand among youths, especially in schools. This growing trend is not just a passing phase, it’s impairing young people’s ability to function, while increasing the risk of long-term physical and psychological harm. It’s yet another sign that our youth are searching for something, relief, escape, or connection – that they aren’t finding in healthier ways.

Mr. Edward also reminds us: “The goal of a father and mother is to direct the newborn to the place of life, to the place of destiny, and to the place of pur-pose.” Parenting is not easy. It’s messy, exhausting, and sometimes heartbreaking. But it’s also one of the most powerful forces in a child’s life.

We won’t always get it right, but we have to keep showing up. We must guide with love, listen with empathy, and stand firm in our commitment to protect and nurture. Because if we don’t, someone else will step in. And not everyone who steps in will do so with love or with the right intentions.

To every parent, caregiver, teacher, and mentor reading this: don’t give up on your child. Your love, your time, and your presence matter more than you may ever fully know.

Yours sincerely,

Lucria Rambalak

Advocacy/ Communications Officer

ChildLinK Inc.