Dear Editor,

I am writing to bring our Minister of Education’s urgent attention to the unsafe and deteriorating conditions at the Diamond Primary TOPS, which is housed in the Diamond Primary School building.

The facility is in dire need of repairs. There is a gaping hole in one of the classroom walls that allows rain to pour in during bad weather, creating not only discomfort but a serious safety hazard. Several of the floorboards and staircases are loose, and in some areas, entire boards are missing, putting both students and staff at risk of injury.

Additionally, the school yard remains waterlogged, and the overgrown grass adds to the unsafe and unsanitary environment.

Our children deserve to learn in a safe, clean, and secure environment. I urge the Ministry of Education to take swift and serious action to address these issues before someone gets hurt as a new school term approaches.

Thank you!

Sincerely,

(Name and address supplied)