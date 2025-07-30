DNC’s policy proposals have ended up in WIN manifesto

Dear Editor,

The following is an example of the influence of information on markets, decision-making, and that imperfect information by market participants do lead to suboptimal outcomes.

About six weeks ago I approached Mohamed’s Enterprise, speaking in person with Nazar Mohamed about donations for the Democratic National Congress. Confessing that Mr. Mohamed’s humility considering his wealth is unsurpassed, the gentleman explained that he had removed himself from politics, adding that his son had essentially assumed responsibilities. I offered the DNC’s brochure and asked Mr. Mohamed to pass it on to his son for consideration. Later on that day, Azruddin Mohamed posted on Facebook his intentions regarding the upcoming elections.

On July 10, 2025, I visited the WIN Campaign office to offer myself as a candidate for the Party. Natasha Singh-Lewis asked me to have a chat with Tabitha Sarabo-Halley to allow me to spell out my ideas for them. Mrs. Halley along with Duarte Hetsberger and a young man by the name of Fordyce conducted the interview. Mrs. Sarabo-Halley said subsequently that they would contact me.

Checking in with them the following day, Mrs. Sarabo-Halley confessed that she had not been able to raise the matter with Azruddin Mohamed, but would make every effort to do so and call me. With Nomination day being Monday July 14th, I became concerned that Mrs. Sarabo-Halley and company were prejudicing the candidate list for the party. I again checked in on Saturday only to be given the bureaucratic run-around by Hetsberger about Mr. Mohamed’s availability (Mr. Mohamed was actually on the premises in a meeting with the Carter Center at the time). I finally met with WIN’s Campaign Manager Odessa Primus, who put me on to Clayon Halley, who she explained was WIN’s point man on the economy. Reflecting that Mrs. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley’s behaviour was now more easily explained, I also saw Natasha Singh-Lewis again, who asked me to document my proposals for the Party and bring it in. This I did, including an apology for my late decision to approach the WIN Campaign, and was fortunate to return a few hours later to meet Hana Mohamed who took my submission and said she would forward it to her brother.

Getting into the WIN office on Monday July 14th to speak with Mr. Mohamed proved impossible after the known raid by the Police on the Mohameds’ residence and Mr. Mohamed being tied up for questioning about an incident involving one of his supporters. I had not been included on the Party’s Candidate list, but did have a mixed reaction to seeing some of the DNC’s policies in its brochure on the WIN party’s Manifesto. The WIN party seems to think that the policies in the DNC’s brochure are commonplace ideas available for free copying and fodder for their political machinery. It is quite apparent now that they were unwilling to compensate me, choosing instead to selectively lift the DNC’s policy proposals to suit their Party’s agenda.

The above aside, Guyanese must seriously consider the WIN Presidential Candidate’s obvious inability to speak on the most basic issues which concern Guyanese. His lack articulateness expected from someone seeking Guyana’s highest office must be a concern to everyone, because if he does not have the independence of mind to assert himself on issues, then there must be someone backstage pulling the strings. Who that person happens to be is anyone’s guess, but this is a road I do not think we as a people would want to pursue under any circumstance. My last take on this is that it was probably someone’s grand scheme to get the WIN presidential candidate into Parliament.

My apologies again for not getting the DNC off the ground, and I encourage us all to beware of parties with a history of rigged elections and dictatorial policies. Even they, and the governing administration have gone overboard to plagiarize/ borrow the DNC’s on development and combating poverty meaningfully.

Yours Faithfully,

Craig Sylvester.