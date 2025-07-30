PPP/C emphasizing long-term nation-building and self-sustainability

Dear Editor,

The current political landscape in Guyana is becoming quite dynamic as the election campaign gains momentum. As the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the People’s National Congress (PNC)/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) outline their economic and social plans, the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party seems to be struggling to present a clear vision for the future.

The PPP/C has made several key commitments to the Guyanese people in the last couple of weeks, centering on investment and sustainability, including a $200 Million Fund for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. This fund aims to bolster local businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation among Guyanese. Support for these enterprises is crucial for economic diversification, particularly in a rapidly growing economy heavily influenced by the oil and gas sector. Improving infrastructure is a critical component of enhancing the quality of life for all citizens. This expansion is likely to focus on transportation, healthcare, and education systems, which are essential for fostering a productive workforce and attracting additional investment.

This past week, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan, recognizing the importance of agriculture, particularly rice farming, committed to providing support for this sector. The promise that rice farmers will not have to pay for crop insurance for the next three years is particularly significant, as it reduces financial burdens during a time of fluctuating market conditions. Invest-ments in efficiency and technical skill development also point to a future-oriented vision. President Ali also announced that a new medical school and engineering programmes will be developed in Region Two, demonstrating a commitment to building a skilled labour force that can contribute to various sectors of the economy. Education is foundational to long-term sustainability and will empower individuals to pursue diverse career paths.

On the other hand, the PNC/APNU seems to focus predominantly on immediate financial benefits for citizens through cash grants and expanded pension awards, funded by the lucrative oil revenues emerging in Guyana. While these measures can alleviate short-term economic distress and provide immediate support to families, critics might argue that the party’s vision lacks an emphasis on sustainable growth and long-term development strategies.

The fundamental divergence between the PPP/C and the PNC/APNU is striking. The PPP/C emphasizes long-term nation-building and self-sustainability. PPP/C proposals suggest a comprehensive approach to development that seeks to prepare Guyana for future challenges while laying down a robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce. Conversely, the PNC/APNU’s plan appears reactionary, focusing on short-term monetary awards without investing in the broader economic framework needed to ensure resilience and self-sufficiency in the years to come.

As the elections approach and the political discourse intensifies, the contrasting narratives presented by each party prompt voters to reflect on their priorities for the nation. The challenge for the Guyanese people is to discern not only which party offers promises that resonate with their immediate needs but also which party is genuinely invested in crafting a sustainable and prosperous future for all citizens.

As the campaigns unfold, it will be interesting to see how these narratives evolve and how the Guyanese people respond in their quest for a brighter future. The PPP/C appears to be presenting a vision that Guyanese across the land can embrace and seem to make good economic and social sense.

Yours faithfully,

Dr Tilokie Depoo