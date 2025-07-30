Reconsider celebrations for Amerindian Heritage Month

Dear Editor,

It is election time, and it is essential to acknowledge the origins of the country’s development, particularly the contributions of the Indigenous population, who played a vital role in its evolution into a modern state, Guyana.

We have made significant contributions to the country, giving it its name “Guyana,” meaning “Land of Many Waters,” in the Arawak/Lokono language. We have designed its cartography, with our community’s presence, occupying the mountains, hills, creeks and savannas. These communities also serve as defining borders between neighbouring countries such as Brazil, Venezuela and Suriname.

We have acted as guardians of the forests and have named many of the rivers, creeks, and mountains, coexisting harmoniously with the biodiversity and ecosystem. Additionally, Indigenous individuals are actively contributing professionally to society in various sectors, such as education, science, business, among others, including politicians and parliamentarians, following in the footsteps of Mr Stephen Campbell.

Mr. Campbell, Guyana’s first Amer-indian Parliamentarian, was a notable figure who fought for land rights and recognition for Indigenous peoples before the country’s independence. In 1995, President Cheddi Jagan made a bold move by declaring him a national hero and designating September as Amerindian Heri-tage Month to acknowledge Stephen’s contributions and his entry into Parliament.

Editor, I have nothing against the month-long celebration in September, but as the political campaign season unfolds, we see politicians making promises and taking action to secure votes for their parties. Therefore, I would like to suggest that the incoming leader of the country reconsider the celebrations for Amerind-ian Heritage Month.

To make this change, it should be done through the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) process to gather public opinions and obtain approval from Parliament. If feasible, September 10th could be declared a national holiday called Indigenous Peoples Day in Guyana, symbolising unity and genuine respect for the Indigenous population.

This recognition would align our country’s acknowledgement of Indigenous heritage with that of other ethnic groups in Guyana. Such a change could hold more significance than a month-long celebration or extravaganza that often portrays our culture in a paternalistic and exotic manner.

Yours sincerely,

Medino Abraham