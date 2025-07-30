Time to seriously consider whether we should have a bicameral system

Dear Editor,

Since independence, Guyana has maintained a unicameral parliamentary system, where the 65-member National Assembly carries the full weight of legislative power. The design was intended to ensure simplicity and efficiency—a single chamber to debate and pass laws, and a clear path from electoral mandate to government action.

But as Guyana grows—economically through oil development, socially through shifting demographics, and politically through heightened civic engagement—it is only natural to question whether our current system still meets the needs of a maturing democracy.

In many parts of the world, bicameral systems—where legislative power is shared between a lower and an upper house—are used to broaden representation, encourage deliberation, and provide checks on majority power. Countries as diverse as Canada, India, the United States, and even Suriname have found value in having two chambers. The second, often referred to as a senate, is designed not to duplicate the work of the lower house, but to scrutinize, revise, and slow down legislation where necessary.

Here in Guyana, the absence of such a chamber has sometimes left the system exposed—particularly in moments of intense political or ethnic division. With the presidency effectively tied to the outcome of parliamentary elections, and with strong party loyalty along ethnic lines, a majority in the National Assembly can quickly become absolute control over both the executive and legislative branches. That concentration of power, without an internal legislative counterbalance, can deepen mistrust and undermine national unity.

To be clear: bicameralism is no silver bullet. It can bring delays, cost more, and even reproduce the same political divisions in a second house. But it also has the potential to bring stability, accountability, and inclusion—qualities that are critical for a country as diverse and dynamic as ours.

This is why the time may have come to seriously consider whether Guyanese should vote on adopting a bicameral system. A constitutional referendum could allow the people—not just politicians—to decide whether the structure of government should evolve to better reflect the complexity of the society it serves.

Guyana is changing. The stakes are rising. And citizens are demanding more from their institutions. The call is not for perfection, but for progress. If a second legislative chamber could improve trust, improve governance, and ensure that no group feels left out of the national conversation, then surely it is an idea worth exploring.

In a democracy, such questions should not be deferred indefinitely. Perhaps now is the time to ask—openly and nationally: Should Guyana move toward a bicameral Parliament? Should the people have the right to vote on it?

The road ahead will be shaped by how boldly we are willing to reimagine our democracy—not just for today’s political convenience, but for tomorrow’s national good.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard