Urgent need to review the design and management of the Jaguar Roundabout

Dear Editor,

Now that the Eccles to Ogle road link has been commissioned, I wish to share a few observations. Though I am not an engineer, from a layman’s perspective, and as a frequent road user, I have been monitoring the traffic situation daily, particularly at peak afternoon hours, with keen interest at the Jaguar Roundabout.

It is important to recall that the Haags Bosch Road, from the western end of the East Bank up to the Mandela-Eccles Road, including the Jaguar Roundabout was constructed under the Ministry of Housing and Water, while the stretch from the eastern carriageway of Haags Bosch to Ogle fell under the responsibility of the Ministry of Public Works.

Editor, what is deeply concerning to me, and I suspect many of your readers who use this corridor daily would agree, the current state of traffic flow at the Jaguar Roundabout. The situation has become chaotic and hazardous, often resulting in major backups extending from the northeastern boundary of Mandela-Eccles. In many instances, motorists are stuck in gridlock for hours, creeping along at a snail’s pace.

A few key issues contribute to this traffic congestion:

1. Intersection conflicts: At the first and second intersections after crossing Cane View Avenue, South Ruimveldt, drivers from both eastern and western directions frequently force their way through to access Mandela-Eccles Road. This creates significant difficulty for motorists traveling both northbound and southbound.

2. Jaguar Roundabout Challenges: As one approaches the Jaguar Roundabout, the problem escalates. It is not uncommon for some drivers, particularly those entering from the southwestern direction, to ignore roundabout rules by failing to yield to vehicles already within the circle. In some cases, those already in the roundabout are forced to yield to aggressive drivers, reversing the intended function of the design.

Prior to the commissioning of the Eccles-Ogle link, traffic ranks from the Guyana Police Force were actively managing this flow, which in many cases alleviated congestion. Their absence now has made the lack of discipline and coordination all the more apparent.

Therefore, as a concerned citizen and on behalf of many daily commuters, I am making a public appeal to both the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Housing and Water to urgently review the design and management of the Jaguar Roundabout. There is a clear and present need to evaluate whether modifications are required to improve traffic efficiency and safety.

Additionally, since many Guya-nese are still adjusting to the proper use of roundabouts, there is an urgent need for ongoing public education and awareness campaigns. These initiatives should be a collaborative effort involving the Ministries of Public Works and Home Affairs, the Guyana National Road Safety Council, and other relevant stakeholders.

Editor, I believe this request is both reasonable and necessary. It is the responsibility of the relevant agencies to ensure our roadways are safe and functional, and that features such as signage, lane markings, and traffic controls are effectively implemented to minimize risks and prevent fatalities.

I trust that good sense will prevail and that timely, decisive action will be taken to address these pressing issues.

May God bless our beautiful nation.

Yours sincerely,

Annette Ferguson