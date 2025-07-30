CPL to implement ICC T20I playing conditions ahead of new season

In a significant move to further align with the global standards of the game, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has announced that it will adopt the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20 International (T20I) playing conditions starting from the upcoming season. The announcement was made yesterday by tournament organisers and marks a strategic shift aimed at enhancing the league’s professionalism and international appeal.

One of the most notable changes includes the enforcement of the ICC’s stricter over rate rules, which have been widely credited with improving match flow and reducing delays in T20 Internationals around the world. By implementing these updated conditions, CPL aims to deliver matches with more predictable durations, a move expected to benefit fans in stadiums and at home, broadcasters, and commercial partners alike.