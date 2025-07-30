GCC, Saints storm to easy wins on opening night

‘One Guyana’ Indoor Hockey

– Old Fort, Hikers battle to thrilling tie

Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and Saints recorded wins in the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively, while Old Fort and Hikers battled to a thrilling draw when the ‘One Guyana’ Indoor Hockey Championship commenced last night at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

GCC mauled Saint ‘S’ Team by a 9-0 score. The rout was orchestrated following doubles from Kareem McKenzie, Orlando Semple, and Kevin Spencer. McKenzie opened the scoring in the second minute, while Semple doubled the lead four minutes later.

Mark Sergeant got into the scoring act in the 16th minute, before Semple completed his brace five minutes later to make it 4-0. A 23rd-minute strike from McKenzie to seal his brace further extended their advantage before Spencer opened his account in the 29th minute to push the score to 6-0.