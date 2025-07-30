Guyana to host 2026 Caribbean Development Archery Championships

In a major win for local sport and regional development, Guyana has been officially selected to host the 2026 edition of the Caribbean Development Archery Championships (CDC), following a competitive bidding process among eligible Caribbean nations. The confirmation came via an official release from Archery Guyana, the national governing body for the sport. According to the statement, “There are 32 member federations under the umbrella of World Archery Americas. However, only a subset of these were eligible to vote in the selection process for the CDC 2026 host: specifically, those English-speaking Caribbean federations that have participated in the CDC in the last three years or are English-speaking countries but have not yet competed.”

The decision, which followed a head-to-head bid process between Guyana and Jamaica, was confirmed by Secretary-General of World Archery Americas, Sergio Font. His confirmation signals a growing recognition of Guyana’s emerging role as a sporting destination in the Caribbean, particularly in the discipline of archery.