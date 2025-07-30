Titans, Mahdia, Montra and Eccles to clash in national finals for Kares T10

Anticipation is building for what promises to be a thrilling showdown on Sunday, August 3, as four of the nation’s best tapeball cricket teams prepare to clash in the national finals of the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast 2025. Set to unfold at the National Stadium in Providence, this highly anticipated event will see the culmination of a tournament that began with nearly 80 teams from across Guyana. Now, only four zone champions remain in the hunt for national glory.

The final four teams are Mahdia (Movements Family), the champions of Essequibo; Titans All-Stars, representing East Coast Demerara and Georgetown and also the defending national champions; Montra Jaguars from Berbice; and Eccles All-Stars, hailing from East Bank and West Demerara. Each team has battled fiercely to emerge from their respective regions, and with immense firepower on display across all squads, the title remains up for grabs.