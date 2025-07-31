Ali fast-tracks 2,000 police promotions

With general elections just a month away, President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced sweeping promotions for 2000 police ranks and unveiled a set of measures aimed at enhancing professionalism within the GPF.

The announcement was made during a special engagement with officers at the Police Training Centre, where the President confirmed that all constables with five to seven years of service and no disciplinary record will be elevated to the rank of corporal. Those with eight to ten years will now be eligible for sergeant, while officers with over 20 years of service and a clean record will be automatically moved up to the rank of inspector.

The decision to implement these across-the-board promotions was notable, given that such advancements are typically reserved for year end. President Ali described the move as part of his administration’s wider plan to modernise and incentivise the Force one he said is grounded in fairness, predictability, and collective responsibility. “We are not waiting until December. These promotions are long overdue and are part of correcting the system,” the Head of State stated.