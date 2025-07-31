Bent St businessman charged with house lot false pretence

Allister Michelle, a businessman of Bent Street, Georgetown, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, charged with obtaining money under false pretence.

Michelle pled not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on March 6, 2024, at Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Michelle obtained the sum of $2 million under false pretence from Yonnette Joseph by saying he could obtain a house lot for her, knowing that such a claim was false.

Joseph who appeared virtually in court, stated that Michelle should not be granted bail citing the fact that he has been wanted since 2021 with a history of defrauding people and that the police have been tracking him for quite some time. Joseph added that Michelle knows how the justice system in Guyana works and has been evading it for the longest while.

The prosecutor in turn agreed with the objections put forward by Joseph.