In preparation for toll free travel, the Berbice Bridge Company Inc yesterday said that from tonight, July 31 at 11.30 pm the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for 30 minutes until August 1st, 2025.

In a statement it said that traffic will be toll-free for all categories of vehicles, freight and vessels.

It said that the public should note that while toll charges will no longer be applied for the travelling public, the processing of vehicles at the toll booths will continue as usual.