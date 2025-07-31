CJ dismisses Ram, Bandhu cases over electoral system

Chief Justice Roxane George SC has dismissed two separate constitutional challenges to the country’s electoral system, brought by citizens Christopher Ram and Vishnu Bandhu.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC, speaking after the rulings on Tuesday, hailed the decisions as a vindication of Guyana’s electoral framework and a blow against attempts to disrupt the democratic process.

Both challenges, though distinct in their arguments, sought to declare certain sections of the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) unconstitutional and to alter fundamental aspects of Guyana’s proportional representation electoral system.

According to Nandlall, Ram’s case centred on Article 160 of the Constitution, which he argued allowed for individual candidates to contest elections, a provision he claimed ROPA failed to enact by mandating a list-based system. Ram contended that this made ROPA inconsistent with the Constitution and thus unconstitutional, demanding that GECOM allow individuals to contest elections outside of a party list.