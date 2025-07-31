GBTI employee terminated after name appeared on WIN list

-had failed in bid to have it removed

Corwin Austin, 31, a Network and System Administrator was fired from GBTI on Tuesday after his name appeared on the We Invest in Nationhood’s (WIN) Regional List.

Austin told Stabroek News yesterday that he was advised by the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) that he would lose his job if his name wasn’t off the list. The Bank cited the US sanctions against WIN’s leader Azruddin Mohamed and the likely repercussions on it. Austin later tried to have his name removed but was told by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that the list had already been finalized.

As a consequence, he said he was told by GBTI that he would either have to be resign or be terminated and he chose the latter. Austin said he will continue to work with WIN.

Austin’s troubles began when he received a call from GBTI’s HR department, inquiring about any political affiliations. Austin confirmed his involvement with WIN. He says he was subsequently called into a meeting with senior officials. During this discussion, the bank raised concerns about the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions related to Mohamed. Austin noted that the bank officials acknowledged his constitutional right to political association but warned of “drastic measures” due to his affiliation with a US-sanctioned individual.

The programme under which Mohamed was sanctioned is “GLOMAG” which according to the US Department of Treasury “The United States seeks to impose tangible and significant consequences on those who commit serious human rights abuse or engage in corruption, as well as to protect the financial system of the United States from abuse by these same persons.”

SN further understands the implications of the same, also from the US Department of the Treasury Press Release “Treasury Targets Corruption Network in Guyana” to be that “financial institutions and other persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with the sanctioned entities and individuals may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to an enforcement action. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.”

Austin said he was presented with an ultimatum: remove his name from the party’s list, or his employment would be in jeopardy. Prioritising his family and job, he agreed to withdraw his name. He immediately wrote to GECOM and personally dropped the letter to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Vishnu Persaud. However, Persaud responded that the time for withdrawal had already passed. Austin also wrote to the WIN party, specifically contacting Odessa Primus, explaining his need to withdraw due to circumstances. While they were busy and didn’t initially respond, he went in person and waited two hours until they printed a letter for GBTI, acknowledging his request. They promised to scan and send a signed copy. Austin said they never did.

Upon returning to GBTI with the GECOM response, Austin was told, “You’re going to hear from us.” Two hours later, he was called into the boardroom. There, he was given two options: resign or be terminated. Austin chose termination, stating, “I’ll give you the opportunity to terminate the contract, because I don’t have a problem with the employment, the employment has a problem with me.”

He expressed deep sadness and disappointment, highlighting his relatively short eight-month tenure with GBTI and his strong work ethic, which his superior affirmed. Austin noted that he had about eight years of experience in finance and nearly four years at PBS before joining GBTI. He felt the bank’s “hands were tied” due to “influence”. He emphasized that his loyalty was to his job, which provided for his family, a sentiment any “right-thinking person” would share.

Austin remains committed to his desire to do “something for my community,” to see a “different Guyana” where more people can live comfortably and better themselves. He shared that people from his community, who know his story of rising from a difficult background, respect him and he feels he can help them achieve “some level of upliftment.”

Despite the challenging situation, Austin’s wife has been very supportive, though she refers to his community efforts as “politics.” He is determined to find new employment as quickly as possible to continue caring for his family. Austin himself had offered to “jump in with both feet” to assist WIN, but ultimately, he believes his job was lost for trying to contribute to his community. He said that he will continue working with WIN.

In June 2024, OFAC sanctioned Nazar Mohamed, his son Azruddin Mohamed, their company Mohamed’s Enterprise, and government official Mae Thomas, for their alleged involvement in public corruption within Guyana’s gold sector. These sanctions, issued under Executive Order 13818 (implementing the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act), also extended to Hadi’s World and Team Mohamed’s Racing Team. According to Under Secretary Brian E. Nelson, this action underscores the U.S.’s commitment to combating those who exploit Guyana’s resources for personal gain. The investigation, a collaborative effort among various U.S. law enforcement agencies, revealed extensive bribery schemes by Azruddin Mohamed and Mohamed’s Enterprise, involving payments to government officials for favourable treatment and contracts, with Mae Thomas specifically implicated in misusing her position for cash and gifts.

Mohamed’s party WIN has shaken up the elections campaign and has also seen several of his other candidates on the WIN list having their bank accounts closed by Demerara Bank Limited.