GOAL awards 107 scholarships for postgraduate studies in the UK

As part of its campaign to bolster Guyana’s healthcare workforce, the government, via the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), has awarded 107 scholarships for postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom.

A GOAL release yesterday stated that the scholarships which are being awarded in partnership with LEARNA UK, will go to medical professionals for studies at the University of Buckingham, University of Wolverhampton, and University of South Wales, and complements those scholarships already being pursued through Medvarsity.

As Asia’s largest healthcare education technology (EdTech) company, Medvarsity’s blended learning model combines online learning (synchronous & asynchronous) with bedside learning across more than 150 hospital partners, to create a demonstrable improvement in the quality of care. According to its website, it is the only EdTech company in Asia to be accredited by the British Accreditation Council (BAC) for Online, Distance, and Blended Learning and by CPD Standards UK for CPD credits.