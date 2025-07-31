Mahipaul flays GPL deal with Dominican Republic’s InterEnergy Group

-no announcement by gov’t or power company

APNU vice presidential candidate Ganesh Mahipaul yesterday flayed a secretive, single-sourced US$650,000 per month consultancy deal for GPL with a firm from the Dominican Republic.

Coming just one month before general elections the deal will raise serious concerns.

The contract was sealed between the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) and the Dominican Republic-based InterEnergy Group. Efforts yesterday by Stabroek News to seek clarification on the deal from GPL failed.

The contract mandates InterEnergy to provide consultancy services to GPL as the utility faces continuing problems and is expected to play a vital role in the long-delayed gas to energy project.