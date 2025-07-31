Guyana News

PM highlights shared values as Colombia re-establishes embassy here

Prime Minister Mark Phillips (right) with Colombian Ambassador to Guyana, Graybern Livingston Forbes (left) at the reception. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)  
On the occasion of Colombia’s 215th Independence anniversary and in conjunction with the official opening of its newly re-established Embassy in Georgetown, Prime Minister Mark Phillips said Guyana is committed to advancing bilateral cooperation.

He was speaking on Tuesday at a reception held at the World Trade Centre on High Street where the embassy is located. A press release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said that Phillips recognized the shared values between the two countries while emphasizing the people-to-people connectivity, democratic values, climate change among other global challenges.

Guyana “recognises the historical significance of Colombia’s independence and the courage shown by its people in the pursuit of self-governance,” the PM said, while adding, “Colombia and Guyana, as continental neighbours, have enjoyed longstanding diplomatic relations since 1970. Our countries have engaged in a meaningful bilateral programme of cooperation in the areas of language training, disaster risk management, agriculture, and capacity building.” The OPM release recognized the importance of the Guyana-Colombia people-to-people engagement and economic exchange facilitated by an air services agreement between the two nations and Avianca’s direct flights between Georgetown and Bogotá, thus enabling “greater people-to-people contact through culture, tourism and business opportunities.”

