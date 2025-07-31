PM highlights shared values as Colombia re-establishes embassy here

On the occasion of Colombia’s 215th Independence anniversary and in conjunction with the official opening of its newly re-established Embassy in Georgetown, Prime Minister Mark Phillips said Guyana is committed to advancing bilateral cooperation.

He was speaking on Tuesday at a reception held at the World Trade Centre on High Street where the embassy is located. A press release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said that Phillips recognized the shared values between the two countries while emphasizing the people-to-people connectivity, democratic values, climate change among other global challenges.

Guyana “recognises the historical significance of Colombia’s independence and the courage shown by its people in the pursuit of self-governance,” the PM said, while adding, “Colombia and Guyana, as continental neighbours, have enjoyed longstanding diplomatic relations since 1970. Our countries have engaged in a meaningful bilateral programme of cooperation in the areas of language training, disaster risk management, agriculture, and capacity building.” The OPM release recognized the importance of the Guyana-Colombia people-to-people engagement and economic exchange facilitated by an air services agreement between the two nations and Avianca’s direct flights between Georgetown and Bogotá, thus enabling “greater people-to-people contact through culture, tourism and business opportunities.”