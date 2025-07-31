Seventy-five bed $6.6b Bath hospital opened

The Government of Guyana yesterday opened the new Bath Regional Hospital, a $6.6 billion state-of-the-art facility aimed at transforming healthcare delivery in Region Five.

The hospital was commissioned by President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony during a ceremony attended by government officials, healthcare professionals and residents.

“This is yet another milestone in Guyana’s journey towards building a world-class healthcare system,” Dr. Anthony stated, adding that the transformation is “led by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, whose vision and dedication has made progress possible.”

The Bath Regional Hospital is equipped with 75 inpatient beds, three operating theatres, a modern intensive care unit (ICU) and a step-down unit. It also features a 24-hour accident and emergency department, pharmacy, and laboratory.