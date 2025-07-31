Skills development centre opened in Region Six

A skills development and certification centre was commissioned on Tuesday in Region Six to the tune of $55.4 million, according to a Ministry of Finance release.

The Board of Industrial Training (BIT), which is responsible for technical and vocational training, and comes under the purview of the Ministry of Labour, has been constructing training facilities to strengthen its community-based TVET initiatives. In February this year, a $44.8 billion BIT Skill Development and Certification Centre was opened in Region Six, and this second facility commissioned at Corriverton will add to the growing number of these facilities commissioned to help bridge the country’s skills gap.