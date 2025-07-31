Ten GDF Warrant Officers honoured for a combined 282 years of service

Ten Warrant Officers, including a single female, of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who have each served the GDF and the nation for more than twenty-seven years were on Tuesday honoured for outstanding service, unwavering dedication to duty, and steadfast commitment to excellence. A GDF press release said the most senior was recognised for an exceptional 29 years and 3 months of service.

The ceremony, according to a GDF press statement, paid tribute to the professionalism, leadership, and integrity each Warrant Officer brought to their respective units, from mentoring junior ranks to executing complex missions. The honorees, the statement said, consistently embodied the values of the Force and contributed significantly to its growth and operational readiness. The GDF statement said that, “As the Force continues to evolve in an ever-changing security environment, the leadership, mentorship, and institutional memory of Warrant Officers remain vital to sustaining standards and upholding the proud traditions of military service.”