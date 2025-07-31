Antigua calls in immigration officer over airport incident with Rowley

(Trinidad Guardian) Antigua’s Office of the Attorney General, Legal Affairs, Public Safety and Labour is summoning the immigration officer who was on duty during the recent airport incident involving former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley. The officer is expected to provide a detailed account of what transpired “to put the matter to rest once and for all.”

This update came yesterday from the office of Attorney General Sir Steadroy Benjamin, when Guardian Media requested a status report on the matter.

The development follows remarks from Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who stated that the information in Antigua’s immigration system which led to additional questioning of Rowley did not originate locally, but was of “foreign origin.”

On July 21, Rowley publicly demanded answers from the Government and police after being delayed twice at VC Bird International Airport while in transit to and from Montserrat. He said he had been informed he was flagged on an Interpol watchlist and questioned how that occurred, calling for his name to be removed.

Upon his return to T&T, Rowley launched his own investigation through Caricom contacts. He argued that Interpol would only have been alerted through documentation submitted by authorities—either in T&T or another country—and accused the T&T Government and its Attorney General of being responsible.

Both the T&T Police Service (TTPS) and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar denied any involvement. Antigua also confirmed that it had not placed Rowley on any Interpol list.

AG Benjamin, who also serves as Minister of Legal Affairs, Public Safety and Labour, previously stated a report was being requested from Antigua’s Immigration Division, which falls under his ministry. As of yesterday, the report had not yet been received. However, the AG’s office confirmed the officer in question would now be called in to provide a comprehensive statement on the events of the day.

“So this matter can be laid to rest once and for all,” an official in the AG’s office told Guardian Media.

Antiguan authorities also cited comments made by Prime Minister Browne to The Daily Observer, where he clarified that Rowley was not detained, and that the additional scrutiny was prompted by external data in the immigration portal.

“My understanding is that there was certain information within our immigration portal that did not emanate from within Antigua that caused immigration officers to do further inquiries,” Browne was quoted as saying.

He added that the information had since been removed from the system and emphasised that Rowley was treated with respect at all times. Browne said he believed Rowley was “quite pleased with the level of professionalism” shown by Antiguan immigration officers.

Rowley did not respond to queries on Browne’s statements, but reposted the T&T Guardian’s report on the matter to his Facebook page.

T&T officials silent as questions mount

The Caricom Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS)—which supports member states in intelligence gathering and information sharing—declined to comment when contacted about the incident. IMPACS would not confirm whether Rowley had been flagged on an Interpol watchlist, who may have submitted such data, or whether it had been notified.

Its Communications Division stated the matter was a “national security issue” and referred all queries to “the Honourable Minister or Commissioner of Police.”

Guardian Media also received no response to written questions sent to Persad-Bissessar, which asked whether her Government had launched any investigation, what information had been received since the incident emerged, and whether steps were being taken in light of the “foreign origin” claim.

No responses were received from Attorney General John Jeremie or Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander either, though WhatsApp indicators confirmed that the message sent to Alexander was read.

Senior UNC officials acknowledged the issue requires clarification.

“Answers are needed, or Rowley will just keep beating it and it’ll never end,” one official said. “Talk to de boss,” they added, referring further questions to Persad-Bissessar.

When asked to respond to PM Browne’s latest remarks, TTPS officials said the service “had already responded on the issue,” citing its media release issued on July 21.