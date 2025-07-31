Reclaiming the village

Speak to anyone who has ever lost or damaged their cell phone, and they’ll likely describe feeling disoriented, even bereft. Some people are truly unable to function without that now-essential appendage, used for both work and play. Today’s smartphones are tools for reading and answering emails and work memos, purchasing and tracking purchases, doomscrolling social media, checking the friends and family WhatsApp groups for updates, and messaging, just to mention a few of the functions. Yet, while this technology promises more instant communication, it is unable to replace genuine social connection, the erosion of which has become a quiet crisis. And according to a recent report from the World Health Organisation (WHO), this breakdown has profound implications for mental and physical health.

The report, “From Loneliness to Social Connection: Charting a Path to Healthier Societies” was published on June 30 this year by the WHO’s Commission on Social Connection. Former US surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy, who was a co-chair of the commission had previously declared, in 2023, that loneliness and social isolation were at epidemic proportions in the US. But the report confirms what many already feel: this is not just an American problem. Drawing on global data, it found that these issues are widespread and growing. Between 2014 and 2023, one in six people worldwide reported feeling lonely. Among adolescents aged 13–17, that figure rises to over 20%, and among young adults aged 18–29, it stands at 17.4%. The elderly are also affected—about one-third of adults aged 60 and older experience social isolation.

Human beings are inherently social. Our mental well-being depends on meaningful relationships. Many still believe in the proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.” Though often attributed to Africa, its exact origins remain unclear, but the wisdom it contains is universal. In fact, generations of people, including some millennials, were raised not just by their parents but by extended families, neighbours, and community elders. This web of relationships provided safety, support, wisdom, and a sense of belonging. Elders, in turn, remained active and respected members of society, their contributions valued.

Today, that village is vanishing. In both urban and rural Guyana, community dynamics have changed. Migration, both internal and external, has fractured families. Children often return from school to empty homes as parents work long hours. In many neighbourhoods, trust among residents has eroded, replaced by indifference or fear. The result? A generation growing up disconnected, and a society weakened by isolation.

The consequences are visible. According to the WHO, mental health disorders are among the leading causes of disability, and suicide rates, especially among young people, remain alarmingly high. In 2023, the WHO listed Guyana among the countries with the highest suicide rates per capita. Many factors contribute to this crisis, including economic hardship, gender-based violence, and an under-resourced health system, but one of the most insidious is the deep loneliness many people carry.

Loneliness and social isolation increase the risk of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and suicide. They are also linked to physical illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, and even early death. A 2015 meta-analysis published in Perspectives on Psychological Science found that the impact of social isolation on health is comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

In Guyana, these dangers are compounded by persistent structural challenges. Mental health issues still go undiagnosed or untreated, held back by stigma and lack of access. Beneath all this is a deeper issue: disconnection. When community ties break down, fewer people notice when someone is struggling. There are fewer shoulders to lean on, fewer listening ears.

Young people are particularly vulnerable. In parts of the country, they grow up without positive role models or consistent adult guidance. The internet and social media may offer distraction, but not belonging. Online interactions, while frequent, are often superficial or performative. Without trusted adults and strong community anchors, many youths are left to navigate life’s challenges alone and too many are falling through the cracks.

What can be done?

Rebuilding social connection in Guyana requires deliberate, long-term commitment. At the policy level, there have been some promising signs. The Mental Health Protection and Promotion Bill was passed in 2022, replacing archaic legislation. Last year, the Ministry of Health launched both the National Mental Health Action Plan and the Suicide Prevention Plan (2024–2030). This month, it introduced the National Suicide and Attempted Suicide Surveillance System. But progress on paper is not enough.

At the system level, there remain serious gaps. At this point, national mental health services must rely heavily on telemedicine due to a dearth of trained professionals. During the surveillance system’s launch, Director of Mental Health Dr Timothy Morgan suggested, without evidence, that Guyana’s suicide rate had declined in the past five years; an assertion at odds with published WHO statistics. Meanwhile, the link between mental and physical health remains underexplored. Most worryingly, the Health Ministry continues to struggle with basic data collection, limiting its ability to respond effectively.

Still, healing does not begin in Parliament, it starts with the people.

Ordinary citizens must step up to rebuild what has been lost. We must be willing to knock on a neighbour’s door again. Relearning the value of community begins with small acts: checking on the elderly, inviting a teenager to a youth group, offering a listening ear when someone seems troubled.

Additionally, this is election season, a time historically marked by heightened division. Therefore, there must be a collective refusal to let politics further fracture us. If we are to become a resilient, compassionate nation, we must fight against alienation and reclaim what was once our greatest strength: the village.