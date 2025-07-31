Better that the oil remain under the seabed

Dear Editor,

Well known Environmental Activist and Attorney Melinda Janki has published a letter in the SN in which she sought to reproach Ambassador Theriot for “interfering” in the Guyanese elections scheduled for Sept 1st. What piqued my interest is when a blogger commented: “Melinda Janki, who is the clumsy one in the Guyana ‘room’? It is the letter writer, Melinda Janki, who has proclaimed ad nauseum that Guyana’s oil should remain at the bottom of the sea!!”

And, thereupon the bloggers’ discussion seemed to evolve away from a discussion on Ambassador’s election interference to Ms. Janki’s position on environmental concerns vs Oil Drilling. I don’t know whether the blogger is reporting Ms. Janki’s position correctly or not, but this is what piqued my interest.

If Guyana’s “take” from the PSA is so low (14.5 barrels out of every 100), it is better for the oil to remain under the seabed. With the best of precautions, oil drilling will do a lot of damage to the environment plus pushing up Guyana’s average temperature – already at least 1 – 2 Fahrenheit degrees hotter. And, we Guyanese, get so little to compensate for giving up our oil resources. Further consider the Financial/Accounting gimmickry embedded in the PSA and tell me whether this is not humiliation of the Guyanese people.

(1) Hess put in all of $3.5 billion and sold its shares for an estimated $45 billion (the whole deal was $53 billion). Do you know this contract took away all of Guyana’s ownership rights? Guyana could not even ask for some capital gains tax on the profits of that sale. Now, tell me: Is it not better for the Oil to remain under the seabed? Do you see the merit in Melinda’s position?

(2) Do you know OCs put in only an est. $9 billion to start the extracting/drilling operation – and they have long recovered all of their initial Capex? So, the business is being run on what Darsh Khusial argues is FREE MONEY – for the benefit of OCs’ shareholders. [Guyana is not a shareholder; Guyana gets a fixed 14.5 barrels out of every 100].

Do you now see Melinda’s position as a merited one? It is better to leave the oil under the seabed – than to literally give it away to Exxon. Actually, there is something worse – We are being humiliated in the 21st century to allow this to happen. These kinds of things happened a long time ago – in the 15th and 16th centuries – Columbus and Pizarro eras.

That’s how bad this contract is.

Jagdeo and Irfaan Ali are unworthy of being leaders of the Guyanese people. Weak leaders who are selling out this country – and have no shame about it.

Sincerely,

Mike Persaud