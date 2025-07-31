​ Embracing and supporting sustainable progress

Dear Editor,

As a communications analyst, I am proud that Guyana has once again reached a remarkable milestone with the discovery of new fish species. Over the past twelve years, our country has achieved several significant breakthroughs—not only in oil and gold exploration but also in the identification of new plant and animal species. Combined with our vast carbon reserves, these natural assets continue to strengthen Guyana’s reputation as a premier eco-tourism destination.

In addition, the expansion of the oil and gas sector and ongoing improvements in national infrastructure have contributed meaningfully to the country’s overall development. However, despite these advancements, many communities remain affected by abandoned buildings and lingering environmental challenges that hinder progress at the local level. The government has accomplished a great deal in the past five years and continues to pursue further development. Yet, national growth is a shared responsibility.

As citizens, we must embrace positive discoveries and play our part in supporting sustainable progress. Tourism and environmental stewardship go hand in hand—one cannot flourish without the other.

Sincerely,

Blane R. Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst