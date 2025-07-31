Forward Guyana must clarify the party’s commitment to inclusivity, particularly concerning sexual orientation

Dear Editor,

Forward Guyana, a new political party, has brought to light a significant discrepancy that warrants public clarification. As the nation gears up for upcoming elections, voters deserve transparent and consistent messaging from all political entities, especially on matters of fundamental human rights and inclusion.

Amanza Walton-Desir, the appointed leader of Forward Guyana, recently articulated the party’s commitment to egalitarian principles, unequivocally stating in a recent Facebook Live that Forward Guyana stands for inclusivity regardless of “religion, creed, and sexual orientation.” This is a commendable position that aligns with the values of a diverse and democratic society.

However, these stated principles appear to be in stark contrast with the public pronouncements of Mr. Nigel London, who has been identified as the Prime Ministerial candidate for Forward Guyana. Mr. London has publicly expressed strong disapproval of homosexual behaviour, criticizing the government and religious leaders for their support of LGBTQ+ rights as human rights for what he perceives as ‘sins’. His past statements, including references to the alleged illegality of cross-dressing and homosexual acts in Guyana, suggest a stance that is at odds with the inclusive vision articulated by Ms. Walton-Desir.

This apparent divergence in views between the party’s leader and its Prime Ministerial candidate raises serious questions. How does Forward Guyana reconcile these differing positions? Is the party’s commitment to inclusivity, particularly concerning sexual orientation, a genuine and unified stance, or does it reflect internal divisions? More importantly, is Mr. London willing to move Guyana forward by revising his stance on LGBTQ+ rights?

The principles of “religion, creed, and sexual orientation” are not minor policy points; they touch upon the very fabric of individual dignity and equality within a nation. Forward Guyana owes the Guyanese public, particularly the LGBTQ+ community, a clear and unambiguous statement on its official position regarding this critical issue.

Sincerely,

Ferlin Pedro