I will not believe Deputy Commissioner Budhram until I see action

Dear Editor,

Re: “Corrupt cops will face courts as police reform takes hold” – Guyana Chronicle, July 30, 2025. I take note of Deputy Commissioner Budhram’s declaration that there will be “no cover-ups for rogue officers.” I challenge him to put his money where his mouth is. Let him investigate the case of sexual assault involving a member of my family—where the police were bribed, and the crime covered up. If he truly believes in reform and justice, then this case deserves his immediate attention.

Frankly, I don’t believe the Deputy Commissioner. To me, it’s just more empty talk. The police force has made countless promises over the years that were never fulfilled. These statements are often crafted just to calm public outrage or make headlines—but they rarely lead to justice. In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner sounds no different from the politicians: they hand you promises like water in a basket—nothing to hold onto. Like doubting Thomas in the Bible, I will not believe until I see action.

Sincerely,

Anthony Pantlitz