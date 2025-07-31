Port Mourant Day in Queens

Dear Editor,

Every summer in Queens, New York, for the last couple decades, former villagers from Guyana would hold a reunion bringing together individuals linked to their community or village in Guyana; some reunions grouped together a few connected villages. There had been dozens of reunions this year already in America. Similar reunions were held in Ontario.

This Saturday August 2 is Port Mourant Reunion Day in Queens. Port Mourant reunion had been organized in Queens, NY, attracting Guyanese and others who were or are connected to the village for a fun day of activities going back over two decades. Former residents of other villages or communities in Guyana also held annual reunions in New York, Florida, and elsewhere and plan for same this year as a busy summer of activities has been underway for the large diaspora of a million in USA. Albion held its reunion last week as did other villages in preceding weekends. Guyanese in Canada, the Caribbean, and Guyana tend to show up for the Port Mourant day’s programme as they would do for other Guyanese village reunions in NY. Regrettably, reunions tend to be of one race similar to social activities in Guyana.

This year, Port Mourant day is observed at Roy Wilkins Park, home of cricket and other sports. The day programme is organised to reunite folks from Port Mourant and surrounding areas. The programme allows people an opportunity to meet and greet family, friends and associates from their communities. Port Mourant is the home of Cheddi Jagan, Rohan Kanhai, Alvin Kalicharran, Joe Solomon, among other prominent people. The day’s activities start at 12:00 noon till to 7:00 P.M. The day fun activities is organized by Jimo Leonard, Bhola Ramsundar, and others.

There will be soft ‘bumper ball’ cricket, volleyball, chess and dominos, bag race, needle and thread race, dancing, hula hoop, live band, karaoke singing, among other items. Attendees will also be treated to a sumptuous meal, encompassing a variety of delectable Guyanese and American dishes. The public can also bring their own foods and beverages. Picnic is also allowed. Entertainment will also include tassa and singing. Two Port Mourant legends residing in USA will be honoured.

A raffle with fantastic prizes will draw the curtain on the day’s activities. The programme is free. The public, from Port Mourant and other areas, all Guyanese and friends, is invited.

Sincerely,

VIshnu Bisram