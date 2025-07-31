The big beautiful relationship we have with the US has nothing to do with the democratic and constitutional rights of Guyanese

Dear Editor,

If Azruddin Mohamed has arisen as the only force in Guyana that could free its people from the shackles of one-party dominance that has bound them in poverty for 59 years, is the United States government now prepared to deprive them of their constitutional liberation?

The threat[s] issued by the US Ambassador are crystal clear, her message perspicuous. Do as we say not as we do, or else. The US government and US “investors” like Exxon and Chevron who bring billions of dollars for the people of Guyana annually will no longer do so if Mohamed is elected to Parliament. This is the “big beautiful” relationship we have with our big powerful brother or puppet master, and he will not allow at any cost the large amounts of Petro-dollars flowing northwards every month to change course. This has nothing to do with the democratic and constitutional rights of Guyanese and the country’s sovereignty but only the American state and its peoples.

Leading politicians in the United States have been accused and convicted of more egregious offences than Mohamed has been accused of and still sit in very high offices. The US government has had and still has very close relations with vicious dictators including some in oil-producing countries like Guyana. The trade portfolios run into billions including the supply of tons of military equipment used to suppress and kill innocent people including children. The US government is supplying arms, ammunition and intelligence to the Israeli army to commit genocide in Palestine which they invaded and occupied since 1948 expelling more than 700,000 Palestinians from their homeland. Israel remains America’s greatest ally. This is not an accusation but a fact that an entire nation is being erased from the face of the earth with the full support of the US. Meanwhile the rest of the world cowers in deafening silence as the bloodletting continues daily

This is the “democratic” world we are forced to live in created by the puppet masters. Now we are being told if we refuse to accept the rules we will be punished. Mohamed has been accused of gold smuggling and tax evasion. Yet in which court has he been charged and found guilty? I shudder to think what damn age any such possible action by the US could inflict on the country and its young people. Apart from its possible economic repercussions, it could also result in a one-party dictatorship led by a vicious cabal capable of anything under the sun. Over the past five years we have seen a frightening prelude. Is this an attempt by the US to orchestrate the return of this cabal to office?

Meanwhile President Trump was recently quoted as instructing his diplomats to stay out of the electoral processes in countries where they are stationed. Is the Ambassador unaware of these instructions by her boss or is she deliberately refusing to comply because of some personal/domestic entanglements. The people of Guyana, like the people of America, must be allowed to choose their leaders. It is their democratic and constitutional right. Yet we have heard of numerous foreign interventions across the globe in the name of democracy and human rights.

One former famous US Secretary of State once declared: American foreign policy is not based on morals and principles but American self-interest, whatever that is deemed to be. Yet let us not forget the power of the people… let your vote speak your dreams for a better tomorrow for all Guyanese and let no one take that away from you.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)