The moral principle that it is wrong to intentionally end innocent human life is not exclusive to religions

Dear Editor,

I appreciate Ferlin Pedro’s engagement with my views on the moral status of the unborn and the role of the state in addressing abortion (SN July 27, 2025). His critique raises important questions which I would like to offer a response.

Pedro challenges my claim that human life possesses dignity from its earliest stages, pointing to the absence of sentience and complexity in early foetal development. This is a common and understandable concern. While I recognise the competing notions of what constitutes foetal personhood, I am convinced that moral worth ought not to rest on functional attributes such as consciousness or cognitive capacity. If that were the case, we would struggle to justify equal protection for infants, the severely disabled, or those in temporary comas since they, at various stages, are unable to perform functions deemed necessary for moral worth. I would hope that he, too, finds the implications of such a view deeply troubling.

The distinction between what one is and what one can do is foundational here. An embryo is not a “potential” human being but a human being at a particular stage of development. Its simplicity does not negate its identity. Complexity may affect one’s capabilities, but not one’s value. Dignity, if it is to be a universal moral category, must be rooted in our humanity, not in acquired traits or a level of development in the human lifespan.

On the matter of women’s dignity, Pedro presents a false dilemma. Upholding the dignity of the unborn does not diminish the dignity of women. I am confident he recognises the moral distinction between spontaneous abortion and induced abortion—the latter being an intentional act. I trust his reference to the former was not intellectually careless. Yet, how can we affirm the worth of the unborn without ignoring the lived realities of women facing difficult pregnancies, including cases of rape, poverty, or miscarriage? I believe this is precisely where society must respond with deep compassion and tangible support. Nonetheless, we must also consider whether ending the life of the unborn child, who is equally innocent, is a just or necessary response. A moral framework that acknowledges the dignity of both mother and child calls us to solutions that protect life, not resolve hardship by eliminating one of the parties involved.

With regard to the state’s role in a pluralistic society, I agree that the law must be cautious in how it reflects moral values. Yet, as Pedro himself acknowledges, all legal prescriptions carry an underlying vision of what is good and just. The question, then, is not whether the state legislates morality, but which moral vision it upholds. I would like to think that our laws should be grounded in principles accessible to all citizens, whether religious or not, and that all are free to participate in framing public policy.

The pro-life position can be defended on non-religious grounds—namely, the biological fact that human life begins at conception and the moral principle that it is wrong to intentionally end innocent human life. Both are not exclusively religious claims, even if many religious people hold them. In fact, some of history’s most important social reforms were driven by convictions that were both moral and religious.

I thank Pedro for his thoughtful critique of my view. These are not easy matters, but I believe they deserve serious moral reflection from all corners of society. Our differences should not deter us from seeking truth, justice, and compassion for all who are affected by this issue: born and unborn alike.

Sincerely,

Ronald N. Emanuel