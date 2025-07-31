We cannot be serious about curbing road accidents considering the prevalence of heavily tinted windshields

Dear Editor,

The Commissioner of Police recently stated that there has been a 20% surge in fatal accidents and urges ‘a national road safety reset’.

I believe that apart from speeding and careless use of the roadways, another trend has become very common and is also contributing to accidents. That is, very darkly tinted vehicles including the front windshield.

When a vehicle’s windshield is completely tinted it reduces visibility significantly, especially during rainy days and at nights when a driver is likely to misjudge the distance an approaching vehicle is from him.

I am sure that the law has not been amended to permit the very dark tints that is prevalent on most of the vehicles that traverses the roadways, including the entire front windshield. As I sat in traffic this morning and observed the oncoming traffic, I could not have failed to notice that almost every other vehicle that passed had its front windshield completely tinted. This should not be allowed if we want to curb accidents on our roads.

What is very evident also is that the traffic police seems to be turning a blind eye to this lawlessness. In fact, some personal vehicles of policemen are very darkly tinted, including the windshield. So are we really serious about road safety?

Sincerely,

Janaknauth Panchu