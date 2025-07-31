GBTI GCC, Pepsi Hikers, Saints Sigmas tally contrasting wins

‘One Guyana’ Indoor Hockey

GBTI Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Pepsi Hikers, and Saints Sigmas tallied contrasting wins in the men’s, women’s, and boy’s U-19 divisions when the ‘One Guyana’ Indoor Hockey Championship continued last night at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

Pepsi Hikers overcame arch nemesis Bounty GCC by a 5-2 score-line. Falling behind to a Kevin Spencer strike in the fifth minute, the experienced Hikers unit responded in the form of Andrew Stewart, who scored in the 14th minute to level proceedings.

GCC retook the lead on the stroke of halftime as Meshach Sergeant netted in the 20th minute. However, it proved to be a game of two halves, as the Hikers recorded four unanswered goals in the final five minutes. Stewart once again equalised, completing his double in the 35th minute.