GDF honours 2025 novices boxing team

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) yesterday honoured its outstanding novices boxing team for their exemplary performance in the recently concluded 2025 Andrew “Sixhead” Lewis National Novices Boxing Championship.

A release from the GDF said that the small but powerful team fought their way to victory, retaining the Best Gym title for the Force. The ranks were awarded incentives and celebrated for their dedication and commitment to excellence by the leadership of the Force and their peers.

The ceremony was attended by the Colonel General Staff, Captain (Coast Guard) Vernon Burnett; Adjutant General, Colonel Lloyd Souvenir; Staff Officer One General Three, Lieutenant Colonel Julian Archer; Staff Officer One General One, Major Delrae McLean; GDF Director of Sports Roderick Lovell, and other Officers and Ranks.