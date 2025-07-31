German biathlete Dahlmeier dies after mountaineering accident

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, (Reuters) – German double Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier has died after a mountaineering accident in Pakistan, her management and local authorities confirmed yesterday.

The accident occurred around noon on Monday, at an altitude of approximately 5,700 metres at Laila Peak, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Tuesday.

Dahlmeier was climbing with her mountaineering partner when she was struck by a sudden rockfall in the Hushe Valley, part of the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region. Poor weather conditions prevented a rescue helicopter from reaching the site.

Two teams of expert climbers from Germany and the United States deployed to search her confirmed that she had died, regional government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said.

“Laura Dahlmeier died on 28 July in a mountain accident on Laila Peak (6,069 metres) in Pakistan’s Karakoram range,” her management said in a statement.

“A recovery operation was launched but ultimately called off on the evening of 29 July.”

Her representatives added that Dahlmeier most likely died instantly, while her mountaineering partner was unharmed.