National boxing team to depart tomorrow for OECS Championship in St. Lucia

Guyana’s national boxing team will depart local shores tomorrow to compete in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Boxing Championships, scheduled for August 1–3 in St. Lucia.

This was disclosed in a statement from the Guyana Boxing Association. According to the correspondence, the six-member team, which will be led by Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Championships gold medallist Abiola Jackman, comprises Akeelah Vancooten, Shakquain James, Teevin Wintz, Emanuel Pompey, and Juel Williamson.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle said, “Abiola has demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to boxing over the years”, adding, “We believe she will once again rise to the occasion in St. Lucia, and we’re proud to invest in her future.”