Noel dips under two minutes to break national record in 200m Butterfly

-wins heat but fails to qualify

Following his historic direct qualification to the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Raekwon Noel once again rewrote the history books by becoming the first Guyanese to dip under two minutes in the Men’s 200m Butterfly at the prestigious event, in the process breaking his own national record.

The University of Indiana standout won heat one with a time of 1:59.89. Unfortunately, he finished 27th overall at the end of the heat section, 12 places and approximately 3.54 seconds off the qualifying time of the top 16 swimmers in the category.