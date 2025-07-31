Shubman Gill: Big achievement if we level the series

(ESPN) A captain who had led in just five first-class matches before taking charge of the Test team. His overseas form a subject of scrutiny. His best bowler available for only three out of five matches. A batting line-up thin on experience after the retirements of two stalwarts. India arrived in England in early June with several questions to answer.

Two months on, Shubman Gill’s India enter the final Test of this highly compelling Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with the chance to level the series 2-2. “Very significant,” Gill said, about what it would mean to his team to draw the series after losing the first Test in Leeds, then bouncing back to win in Birmingham without Jasprit Bumrah, nearly pulling off a miracle at Lord’s, followed by a hard-fought draw in Manchester.

Every Test going deep into the final day is rare in a five-match series. The hot weather and slow pitches have pushed the players’ limits and caused injuries – most significantly ruling England captain Ben Stokes out of the fifth Test at The Oval. Gill explained how hard he and his team had worked to get where they are in the series.

“If you look at the kind of cricket we have played, sometimes the scorecard of the series, as in where we are in the series, doesn’t determine that. Every match that we have played, it was very difficult to decide which team is going to win after four days of cricket. If we are able to do that for every match for four matches coming outside of India with a relatively young team, it is going to be a big achievement for us if we are able to level the series.”

This century, India had won the three-Test series in England 1-0 in 2007 and had drawn series the 2-2 in 2021-22. The performance of both those teams was defined by their captains: Rahul Dravid in 2007 and Rohit Sharma in 2021. But both Dravid and Rohit came to England with plenty of leadership experience. That wasn’t true for Gill, and yet between June and July, he has shown he can compartmentalise captaincy and batting, and not let one impact the other. As captain, he has made debatable decisions on the field but has admitted his mistakes and come out wiser. “The series has been a great learning curve for me,” Gill said. “There are some things that you can only learn from experience, and I’ve learned so much from these four matches that we have played and hopefully we’re going to finish on a high.”

One of those decisions was on the third morning at Old Trafford, when Gill delayed giving the ball to offspinner Washington Sundar, who had found sumptuous drift at Lord’s and taken a four-wicket haul in England’s first innings.

The dry pitch was favourable for Washington but Gill brought him on only after lunch and the offspinner dismissed Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in quick succession.

“It’s very difficult when you are playing six bowlers; then one or two bowlers are definitely going to be under-bowled,” he said, explaining that passage of play. “In the last match also, people felt that Washington could’ve come in earlier, which is a valid point, but sometimes when you are out in the middle you see with this ball (Dukes) when there are two spinners bowling early in the innings, it’s very hard to maintain the ball and the fast bowler goes out of the game for about 8-10 overs because then you need to maintain the ball.

“So in hindsight there would always be opinions and there would always be thoughts, and you could have done this, would have done that. But what matters is when you are out there in the middle, you want to be able to make a decision that you think would suit the best for that moment. And when you are playing with six bowling options, there would definitely be some opinions where one bowler is going to go under-bowled, but it’s good to have more bowling options rather than not having bowling options for sure.”

India will stick to the six-bowler strategy at The Oval too, with Akash Deep set to replace Bumrah and Shardul Thakur retained as bowling allrounder. Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel, who replaces the injured Rishabh Pant, comprise the middle order.

While he had not seen the pitch before the media briefing, Gill, perhaps based on the inputs he got from the team management, said it was “good”. By that he meant it was green and the overcast forecast for the five days might bring the fast bowlers into play. Gill, however, did not reveal whether Arshdeep Singh, the solitary left-arm quick in the squad, would make his Test debut, or whether Prasidh Krishna, dropped after the victory at Edgbaston, would make a comeback at The Oval as the third fast bowler in the XI.