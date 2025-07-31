Trinidad boxing association to hold fresh elections

(Trinidad Express) The executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA), the organisation responsible for local amateur boxing, is heading back to the polls. Fresh elections are scheduled for September 23, amid a storm of controversy where assistant secretary Vicki Boodram has threatened to sue three senior officials, accusing them of using her name to amend the constitution which would have extended their term in office.

The core of Boodram’s complaint revolves around her name being used to falsely constitute a quorum and move a motion that enabled key constitutional changes. The official minutes indicate she moved the motion to amend the constitution, which was then unanimously adopted.

Boodram asserts she was not present at the meeting, did not propose or second any motions, and did not participate in any way. The TTBA officials responded: “We categorically state that Ms Vicki Boodram was not present and neither did she participate or contribute to the said meeting as reflected in the said minutes,” the TTBA wrote.

The TTBA executive has since remain tight-lipped on the scandal. The decision to hold fresh elections follows a contentious Special General Meeting on Saturday, at Cosmic Boxing Gym, the home of president Cecil Forde. Despite accusations by some members of being barred from participation, five gyms demanded the matter be resolved and new elections called.

In a letter dated July 28, attorney Russell Seecharan, who previously issued a pre-action protocol letter on July 11, on behalf of Boodram, called for the immediate resignation of TTBA president Cecil Forde, vice-president Joefield Codrington, and general secretary Deopersad Ramoutar.

Seecharan expressed strong objections to the TTBA’s July 20 offer of a private resolution, which included an apology, reimbursement of legal expenses, and a request for confidentiality. In his correspondence, Seecharan further raised the question of the legitimacy of any decisions made during the disputed meeting.