Women’s Caribbean Premier League launched

The fourth edition of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), which is slated to be staged for the first time on local shores, was launched yesterday at the Massy Stores location at Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

The tournament, which will bowl off on September 6th, will be staged at the National Stadium in Providence and will feature two-time defending champion the Barbados Royals, former winner the Trinbago Knight Riders, and the Amazon Warriors competing across seven matches.

In attendance at the forum were several players from the competing teams.