The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) wishes to alert the public that a fake video on YouTube is currently circulating online, falsely claiming to reveal “𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬” being implemented at the airport.
The contents of the video are entirely untrue, misleading, and not authorized by CJIA.
We urge all passengers, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard the claims made in the video and to rely only on official CJIA platforms — including our website, verified social media pages, and press releases — for accurate and up-to-date information.
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭-𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 CJIA’s 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝟔𝟗𝟗-𝟗𝟎𝟕𝟒 𝐨𝐫 𝟔𝟎𝟎-𝟕𝟎𝟐𝟐.
CJIA issues advisory over fake video
