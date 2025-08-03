AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum saw more than US$300m in trade, investment deals signed

The Fourth AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025) wrapped up last Wednesday in Grenada after more than US$300 million in trade and investment deals were signed with Guyana welcoming investors and assuring them that this country is the place to invest.

Chairman of the Shipping Association of Guyana, and former Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Komal Singh, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Guyana’s Office for Investment (Go-Invest), Tebogah Christian, both of whom represented this country, urged businesses and investors to look to destination Guyana, as it is strategic given the exponential growth from oil and revenues which will be used to diversify the economy.

“Guyana being the fastest growing economy; showing continuous growth in the non-oil sector for the last four years, and sitting in a strategic location, in close proximity to North and Latin America with access to over 400 million people, with also lots of cultural similarities, creates a unique opportunity for investors for African and Caribbean Countries,” Singh said. The Go-Invest CFO also echoed that focus on the non-oil sector should be looked at “because everything is not about oil and gas.”